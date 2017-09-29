Georgia officer shot dead after pulling over suspicious vehicle

iStock/Thinkstock(POLK COUNTY, Ga.) — An officer in Polk County, Georgia, was shot dead after pulling over a suspicious vehicle on Friday, officials said.

A second officer survived and is in good condition, Polk County Assistant County Manager Barry Akinson said, crediting his bulletproof vest.

Akinson said the officers had received a call about a suspicious vehicle, and after they ran the plates and learned the vehicle was stolen, they pulled the car over. After that, shots were fired.

Akinson later confirmed that a suspect, Seth Spangler, was captured shortly after the shooting.

