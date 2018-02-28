Georgia police arrest teacher barricaded in classroom, at least one shot fired

iStock/Thinkstock(DALTON, Ga.) — A teacher at a Georgia high school was arrested today after the individual apparently barricaded themselves in a classroom, police said.

Police in Dalton, Georgia, responded to a report this afternoon of shots fired at Dalton High School. The Dalton Police Department warned parents via Twitter not to come to the school and said a suspect “believed to be a teacher” was “barricaded” in a classroom.

Around 11:30 a.m., some students were trying to get into the teacher’s classroom, and the teacher would not let them inside, Dalton Police Department Spokesperson Bruce Frazier said in a press conference Wednesday afternoon.

When the principal arrived at the classroom, the teacher forced the door closed and wouldn’t let him in, Frazier said. The principal then used his key to enter the classroom and heard a gunshot go off once he was inside.

The principal then placed the school on lockdown, and police arrived on the scene shortly after and convinced the teacher to surrender and let them in, Frazier said.

It is unclear what caused the incident, Frazier said, adding that at least one shot was fired. The teacher will face charges, he said.

The shot was fired out the window, Frazier said.

Students were evacuated from Dalton High School and taken to the Northwest Georgia Trade and Convention Center in Dalton, where police said parents should meet their children.

One student apparently sustained an ankle injury while running inside the school during the evacuation. The student was treated on scene by first responders, police said.

