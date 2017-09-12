“Get off of my lane!” Harrison Ford directs traffic in NYC

ABC/Ida Mae Astute(NEW YORK) — Harrison Ford has assumed a lot of different roles over his career, but on Friday, he tried his hand at being a New York City traffic cop — sort of.

Ford must have been running late for an appointment when his car got stuck in traffic by a toll plaza at the entrance to the city’s Queens-Midtown tunnel. A video obtained by TMZ shows, the 75-year-old actor getting out of his car and directing traffic.

“It really is him?” a woman in the clip asks, to which a male voice answers, “A hundred percent — directing traffic, Indiana Jones.”

Meanwhile, Ford can be heard in the background, yelling, “Come on, let’s go!” as he shepherds cars into a traffic-free lane.

