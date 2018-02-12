“Get Out”, “Call Me by Your Name” and “Handmaid's Tale” earn top honors at WGA Awards

Universal(LOS ANGELES) — The 70th Annual Writers Guild Awards were handed out Sunday night, celebrating the writers of this year’s biggest films and television shows.

Jordan Peele’s Get Out earned the award for Best Original Screenplay and James Ivory scored the Best Adapted Screenplay for Call Me by Your Name, making them the front runners at this year’s Oscars, according to Deadline.

The ceremony also awarded writers from the small screen. The Handmaid’s Tale was honored twice, winning Best New Series and Best Drama. Other shows like Big Little Lies, Saturday Night Live, Last Week Tonight with John Oliver and Will & Grace also were recognized.

The WGA Awards held two ceremonies concurrently in New York with Late Night writer Amber Ruffin hosting and in Los Angeles with Patton Oswalt as host.

Check out the full list of winners below:

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY – Get Out, Written by Jordan Peele

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY – Call Me by Your Name, Screenplay by James Ivory; Based on the Novel by André Aciman

DOCUMENTARY SCREENPLAY – Jane, Written by Brett Morgen; National Geographic

DRAMA SERIES – The Handmaid’s Tale

COMEDY SERIES – Veep

NEW SERIES – The Handmaid’s Tale

LONG FORM ORIGINAL – Flint

LONG FORM ADAPTED – Big Little Lies

COMEDY/VARIETY TALK SERIES – Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

COMEDY/VARIETY SKETCH SERIES – Saturday Night Live

DAYTIME DRAMA – General Hospital

