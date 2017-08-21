“Girls Trip” director, cast celebrate surpassing the $100-million mark

Universal – 2017(LOS ANGELES) — Girls Trip, the breakout hit of the summer, has officially made history.

According to Deadline, the film has both become the first comedy of 2017 to hit $100 million at the box office and the first film, according to The Huffington Post, starring, produced, written, and directed by African-Americans to do the same.

Naturally, many of those involved in the milestone celebrated the news on social media.

“Four brown girls did what they said couldn’t be done!!!! Salute Queens,” Girls Trip producer Will Packer wrote on Twitter, posting an image of Girls Trip stars Queen Latifah, Regina Hall, Jada Pinkett-Smithand Tiffany Haddish from the film dancing above a “$100 Million” and “#Girls Trip” caption.

Tracy Y. Oliver, who wrote the Girls Trip script alongside black-ish creator Kenya Barris, also took to social media to share her gratitude. “Much [love emoji] to @willpowerpacker and @malcolmdlee for hiring a black woman to write this,” she wrote, acknowledging the film’s producer and director, Malcolm D. Lee. “Sometimes all we need is the opportunity. #honored.”

The Girls Trip stars also shared their thoughts on the film’s success. “We Did it Beautiful Black women are funny and can bring people out the house to the theaters,” Haddish wrote in Instagram. “Idk but I feel like this is History #girlstripmovie #sheready.”

“This is amazing!!!” tweeted Latifah. “So proud of the entire #GirlsTrip team! We are so thankful to everyone who came out and supported us.”

Hall followed suit on Instagram, writing, “Thank you 100 million times for all of your support! YOU did this and we couldn’t be more grateful. All my girls (and guys) Stand Up!!!!”

Her co-star Pinkett-Smith has similar sentiments. “What a beautiful thing to witness,” she wrote.