Golden Globe nominee Allison Janney says the “stars aligned” for her role in “I, Tonya”

NEON(NEW YORK) — The “stars aligned” for Allison Janney to play Tonya Harding’s abusive, eccentric mother in the film I, Tonya, and now she has a Golden Globe nomination to show for it.

Monday morning, the actress scored a nomination for Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture for her role as LaVona Golden. The film itself was recognized in the Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy category, and Margot Robbie, who plays Tonya, received a Best Actress nod.

“This project has been so special on many, many levels,” Janney tells ABC Radio. “But most of all because my dear friend Steven Rogers wrote this movie and while he did not dream up the part of LaVona for me, he was writing it and thought, ‘The only person I want to play this part is Allison Janney.’”

Janney calls it a “huge compliment and thrill” that Rogers specifically thought of her for the role. She says he’s written other roles with her in mind, but she’s never gotten to play them.

“So this is the first time we’re working together,” she says. “The stars all aligned, the planets aligned, it was a miracle that it happened and I’m really proud of it.”



Janney has so far also been nominated for a Film Independent Spirit Award and a Critics Choice Award for I, Tonya, which is out in limited release now.

