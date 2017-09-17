Golovkin-Alvarez fight ends in a draw

Joe Faraoni/ESPN Images(LAS VEGAS) — The battle for the unified middleweight title Saturday night between champion Gennady Golovkin and Canelo Alvarez lived up to the hype. All that it needed was a result. The judges scored the fight 118-110 Alvarez, 115-113 Golovkin and 114-114, ending the fight in a draw allowing Golovkin to retain his belts.

The most shocking of all of these scores was 118-110 by judge Adalaide Byrd, who only gave rounds four and seven to Golovkin. Golovkin landed more punches in ten of the 12 rounds, but Alvarez had a higher percentage of punches landed with almost 200 less punches thrown.

The result was Golovkin’s first that did not result in a win (37-0-1, 33 KOs) and was his 19th consecutive middleweight title defense, putting him one away from the record of 20 set by Bernard Hopkins.

Both fighters felt they won the fight, and indicated they would like a rematch to determine a winner.

