Google reveals the most frequently searched 'how to' questions by users

ABC News(NEW YORK) — Google has revealed the most popular “how to” search trends over the past 13 years.

The Google Trends team has developed a site that analyzes the most-asked questions on the search engine, and global searches that begin with “how to” are on the rise.

Searches revealed that many people don’t know how to make pancakes or boil an egg, according to Google Trends.

“How to” searches are up more than 140 percent since 2004, Google’s data editor Simon Rogers told UK Esquire.

Here is the list of Google’s top “how to” searches from 2004 to 2017:

1. How to tie a tie

2. How to kiss

3. How to get pregnant

4. How to lose weight

5. How to draw

6. How to make money

7. How to make pancakes

8. How to write a cover letter

9. How to make French toast

10. How to lose belly fat

11. How to write a resume

12. How to boil eggs

13. How to draw a rose

14. How to gain weight

15. How to get rid of fruit flies

16. How to tie a bow tie

17. How to make slime

18. How to love

19. How to hard boil eggs

20. How to get rid of acne

21. How to play poker

22. How to get rid of bed bugs

23. How to save money

24. How to write a check

25. How to get a passport

