Google sued for alleged gender pay discrimination

Google(SAN FRANCISCO) — Three former Google employees are suing the company for allegedly paying women less than men for similar work.

Filed in a San Francisco court, the lawsuit alleges that Google discriminates against female employees through limited promotion, lower pay and fewer advancement opportunities.

Kelly Ellis, one of the three women filing the suit and a former software engineer at Google, said she hopes the case will force Google and other companies to change. The lawsuit states that in 2010, she was hired at a lower level than a male coworker who had similar levels of experience.

My hopes for the Google suit: to force not only Google, but other companies to change their practices and compensate EVERYONE fairly. — Kelly Ellis (@justkelly_ok) September 14, 2017

About 70 percent of Google’s employees are men, according to the company.

