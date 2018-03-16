Green Waste Site Opens Early Next Month

03/16/18 – 7:58 A.M.

The Green Waste Site in Findlay will be opening soon. The Mayor’s Office announced that the site on West High Street will be opening on April 3.

The Site will be open from 2-7 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays, excluding holidays. The site is for yard waste disposal only. You cannot drop off bags, trash, or debris other than leaves, brush, limbs, and grass. You will not be allowed to drop off items if you do not follow this rule.

The site is intended for residential use only.