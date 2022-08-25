1 awards candidate for every team

Orioles: Adley Rutschman, C, Rookie of the YearKey stat: 3.6 WAR, per FanGraphs, leads all MLB rookiesHe came up a little later than some might have liked, and he got off to a little bit of a slow start. But that seems like ages ago. Rutschman has become one of the most exciting players in baseball to watch and the clear team leader of one of the best stories in baseball.