1 dark horse candidate to make each Opening Day roster

Royals: LHP Anthony VenezianoVeneziano went from Double-A to Triple-A before throwing two innings in the Majors last season, and that small taste has him eager for more. The Royals’ No. 16 prospect is being built up as a starter and has the tools to start in the Majors, but if the team needs a multi-inning reliever, Veneziano is an intriguing name to include. With a lively fastball, good slider and lower-slot delivery, he gives a different look to hitters from the left side. The bullpen competition is deep this year, and Veneziano might be on the outside looking in. But if the Royals suffer any injuries and Veneziano has a good spring, he could be an option early on in the season. — Anne Rogers