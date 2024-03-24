1 fact about every team to make you sound smart

If it seems like Stephen Vogt was just playing, it’s because he was. Entering the 2024 season, there have been 30 total managers (excluding those who were player/managers) whose first game as a manager was within two years of a season as a player, as Vogt’s will be, according to Elias. The real vote of confidence, though, is starting a season as the manager, as opposed to being an in-season interim replacement. To that point, 19 of the 30 began their managerial careers in their teams’ first game of a season. The last such instance among that group of 19 was Larry Bowa with the 1987 Padres, after playing his final MLB game on Oct. 6, 1985.