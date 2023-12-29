1 incredible 2023 stat for every team

It’s hard to pick just one stat per team, especially after another season that gave us so much to choose from. No team or player can be summed up in one stat alone, but information can entertain and give us insight into the season that was. If you’re looking for more on your favorite teams or players, check out the MLB milestones that were reached in 2023 and be on the lookout for the biggest stories of the ‘23 season, coming up on New Year’s Eve.