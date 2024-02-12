1 key Spring Training storyline for each team

Cubs: Is there still a big addition coming?The biggest story surrounding the Cubs as Spring Training opens is not about who is in camp, but who could be arriving soon. Chicago still very much has a need for an impact bat, especially against right-handed pitching. The North Siders had one of those last year in Cody Bellinger, and he remains a free agent. Like in 2023, Bellinger fits the roster as an option for center field and first base. The Cubs have held the line with their valuation of Bellinger, but one side will have to flinch at some point. If Chicago does not re-sign the star center fielder, it could consider free agent Matt Chapman for third base (another position without a clear-cut solution right now). One way or another, it does not feel like the Cubs are set with the current iteration of their roster. — Jordan Bastian