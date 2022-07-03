1 month from Deadline, where do Guardians fit?

Keep getting younger

With Gonzalez on the injured list for at least the next 10 days, the Guardians have an opportunity to see one of two hot outfield bats sitting in Triple-A Columbus. On Saturday, the club called up infielder Gabriel Ar?as to take Gonzalez’s spot, which allowed Jos? Ram?rez to get off his feet and DH in the nightcap, while his usual backup, Ernie Clement, hopped in the outfield. But it wouldn’t be surprising if the team decides to leave Clement in the infield and give a young outfielder a chance at the big league level. Who are the most likely candidates to get that opportunity? Nolan Jones or Will Brennan.