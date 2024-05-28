1 player each team is eager to get back from the IL

The Cubs’ bullpen has been a trouble spot at times, and Alzolay is among several injured relievers Chicago can’t wait to get back. Yes, the righty has been part of those struggles with five blown saves in nine save opportunities this season, but Alzolay had a 2.67 ERA and 22 saves for the Cubs in 2023. It’ll be a while until Alzolay returns — on Wednesday, he was shut down from throwing for at least two weeks — but he should be able to help stabilize the bullpen once he returns. MORE >