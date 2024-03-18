1 player from each team making a big impression this spring

Royals: RHP Alec MarshThere are a couple of hitters who are forcing their way into roster conversations, like Nick Pratto and Nick Loftin, but Marsh has raised his stock considerably this spring with the stuff he’s done beyond just the stats. The righty has impressed Royals coaches and evaluators with his demeanor and confidence on and off the mound. His delivery looks much more repeatable this year than in his rookie season, and that’s led to more strikes and control in the zone. His arsenal has impressed with his heater velocity in the upper-90s and sharp breaking stuff. Marsh has experience starting and relieving from last year, and he could earn his way into that hybrid role again for Opening Day. In 10 innings (four games) this spring, Marsh has allowed just one run with 12 strikeouts and four walks. — Anne Rogers