1 position battle to watch for each team

Royals: The outfieldersThe Royals will mix and match their outfield based on availability, matchups and the rest of the lineup each game, but there are three spots seemingly locked up with corner outfielders MJ Melendez and Hunter Renfroe, as well as center fielder Kyle Isbel. Then, there are three other players competing for two spots, as the Royals will likely break camp with five outfielders, along with versatile veterans Adam Frazier (a corner outfield option) and Garrett Hampson (a center-field option). Those three names are Drew Waters, Nelson Velazquez and Dairon Blanco, and all three bring a different skillset to the team — all valuable when things are going right. Waters is a switch-hitter with incredible upside and the ability to play center, Velazquez might have the most raw power on the team and Blanco brings a speed aspect the Royals want late in games. The deciding factors will be performance later this spring as well as how the Royals see each getting playing time throughout the season.