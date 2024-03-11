1 position battle to watch for each team
3:09 AM UTC
With the first few rounds of cuts behind us, clubs are getting a clearer picture of what their rosters are going to look like to open the 2024 season.
Even so, every team still has at least one key question mark — a role that remains, for all intents and purposes, up for grabs, leaving quite a few players still auditioning for a spot as Spring Training winds down. Here’s a look at how those battles are shaping up less than three weeks out from Opening Day.
Jump to: AL East | AL Central | AL West | NL East | NL Central | NL West
AL EAST
Blue Jays: No. 5 starterWhen camp opened, Alek Manoah had the clear inside track on this job. He’s dealing with shoulder soreness, though, and it looks extremely unlikely that he will be ready for the start of the season. Bowden Francis is next in line and has looked sharp in his Grapefruit League appearances, but he’ll need to maintain his stuff deeper into games as he stretches back out into a starter’s workload. Mitch White, Chad Dallas, Yariel Rodriguez and No. 1 prospect Ricky Tiedemann will all be involved in this competition, too, and could be called upon if the Blue Jays run into any further health problems. For now, it feels like Francis’ job to lose, but we’ve already learned how quickly things can change.
Orioles: Fourth (and potentially fifth) outfielderThe starting outfield is set, with Austin Hays, Cedric Mullins and Anthony Santander as the starters from left to right. But the O’s will have plenty of available playing time for a fourth outfielder who can also factor into the rotation at designated hitter. It’s been a heated competition thus far, with Colton Cowser (MLB Pipeline’s No. 19 overall prospect) and Kyle Stowers having strong springs. But Heston Kjerstad (No. 32) is starting to heat up. And Ryan McKenna has proven to be a valuable defender over the past three seasons. There’s only room for one or maybe two from that group of four on Baltimore’s 26-man roster for Opening Day.
Rays: Bench spotsIf everyone gets through camp healthy, most of the Rays’ roster is set. But there are some positions left to settle, specifically on the bench. Alex Jackson is expected to be the backup catcher, although there is some veteran competition in camp and the possibility of a late-spring move. Amed Rosario will claim another spot, and his versatility — assuming the veteran infielder continues to take well to the outfield — affords the Rays some flexibility with their other decisions. Jonathan Aranda seems likely to lock down one of the final two jobs, which would leave one spot open for outfielder Jonny DeLuca, infielder Curtis Mead, outfielder/second baseman Richie Palacios or versatile infielder Osleivis Basabe, among others.
Red Sox: Center fieldFrom the first day of Spring Training, Red Sox manager Alex Cora has maintained that his team’s outfield alignment depends largely on if the team’s No. 4 prospect Ceddanne Rafaela makes the team. If Rafaela is successful in that mission, he will break camp as the team’s starting center fielder. In that case, Jarren Duran would settle mostly in left field with Tyler O’Neill roaming in all three spots. Should Rafaela open the season at Triple-A, Duran would emerge as the primary center fielder with O’Neill mainly playing left and Wilyer Abreu, the team’s No. 6 prospect, getting the bulk of the at-bats in right field.
Yankees: Bench infielder(s)There could be two spots available on the Yankees’ bench, with Oswald Peraza (shoulder) injured and Oswaldo Cabrera off to a slow start this spring. The Yanks were concerned enough about their depth that they pursued Kiké Hernández and Amed Rosario in free agency; with both signing elsewhere, non-roster invitee Kevin Smith seems to have a legitimate shot to make the Opening Day roster. Manager Aaron Boone has praised Smith’s versatility, noting that he would be a capable backup for Anthony Volpe at shortstop. Among the other candidates are Jahmai Jones, a recent waiver claim from the Brewers, and Jorbit Vivas, who was acquired from the Dodgers in December.
AL CENTRAL
Guardians: Right field (among others)Um … do we have to pick just one? The Guardians have their hands full in the final weeks of the spring, as they try to determine who will be the best fits at shortstop, center field and right field. Gabriel Arias and Brayan Rocchio will compete for short. Myles Straw will need to prove he can reclaim his spot in center. But because right field seems the most undecided, we can hone in on that. Cleveland has Straw, Will Brennan, Estevan Florial, Tyler Freeman, Johnathan Rodriguez, Ramón Laureano and Jhonkensy Noel to evaluate for an outfield spot. One will win center field, the rest will be battling for right.
Royals: The outfieldersThe Royals will mix and match their outfield based on availability, matchups and the rest of the lineup each game, but there are three spots seemingly locked up with corner outfielders MJ Melendez and Hunter Renfroe, as well as center fielder Kyle Isbel. Then, there are three other players competing for two spots, as the Royals will likely break camp with five outfielders, along with versatile veterans Adam Frazier (a corner outfield option) and Garrett Hampson (a center-field option). Those three names are Drew Waters, Nelson Velazquez and Dairon Blanco, and all three bring a different skillset to the team — all valuable when things are going right. Waters is a switch-hitter with incredible upside and the ability to play center, Velazquez might have the most raw power on the team and Blanco brings a speed aspect the Royals want late in games. The deciding factors will be performance later this spring as well as how the Royals see each getting playing time throughout the season.
Tigers: Back of rotationTarik Skubal, Kenta Maeda and Jack Flaherty are set atop the rotation, with Skubal starting Opening Day. But the fourth and fifth spots are up for grabs between Casey Mize, Matt Manning and Reese Olson. Mize has shown glimpses of his old self after missing nearly two years with injuries that led to Tommy John and back surgeries, but needs to show command. Manning was the starter in a combined no-hitter last summer, but needs to show more swing-and-miss potential. Olson was a rookie revelation as an injury fill-in last year, but needs to back it up. The Tigers don’t want to begin the season with six starters, so one of them is headed to the bullpen or to Triple-A Toledo.
Twins: The final bullpen spot … ?Barring injury, the position-player group is essentially set following the acquisition of Manuel Margot in a trade with the Dodgers; and if Anthony DeSclafani stays on track to ramp up in time for the regular season, he’ll take the final rotation spot. It’s a very uneventful camp for now without much in the air — except, evidently, the final spot in the bullpen, which could be contested between Josh Staumont, Jorge Alcala or a long reliever. Though the Twins signed Staumont to an MLB deal after he was non-tendered by Kansas City this offseason, he has Minor League options and the Twins always like to have a long reliever on hand, if possible.
White Sox: Three bench spotsCatcher Max Stassi will be the backup catcher behind Martín Maldonado, although the veteran backstop figures to get plenty of playing time. But the other three bench spots are still to be determined. Non-roster invitee Kevin Pillar, who is a right-handed hitter, has an edge to join left-handed hitting Dominic Fletcher in right field, and fellow non-roster invitee Mike Moustakas and Gavin Sheets will be in play for the left-handed bat in reserve. Sheets can play first base and the outfield but has an option remaining, while Moustakas can chip in at first and third. The utility infield spot has four candidates in Braden Shewmake, Lenyn Sosa and non-roster invitees Danny Mendick and Zach Remillard.
AL WEST
Angels: Final bench spotThe Angels are expected to carry five outfielders — Mike Trout, Taylor Ward, Mickey Moniak, Aaron Hicks and Jo Adell — which leaves just one open bench spot. Luis Rengifo and Brandon Drury both offer infield versatility but the Angels are expected to add another infielder to that mix. Michael Stefanic was the favorite for that spot but is dealing with a quad injury and he might not be ready for Opening Day. Non-roster invitee Ehire Adrianza has emerged as a top option, while the Angels are also getting a long look at fellow non-roster invitee Miguel Sanó. Adrianza is more of a traditional utility player who can handle shortstop, while Sanó brings plenty of power as a corner infielder and potential designated hitter. Adrianza has fared better offensively than Sanó so far, but Sanó still has time to find his timing at the plate.
Astros: Final bullpen spotsThe Astros have four spots locked up in the bullpen — Josh Hader, Ryan Pressly, Bryan Abreu and Rafael Montero — leaving four more up for grabs. Brandon Bielak, who’s out of options, and Seth Martinez are in good position to make the team, and the club remains high on lefty Bennett Sousa. That would leave newcomers Dylan Coleman and Oliver Ortega battling with non-roster pitchers Tayler Scott, Joel Kuhnel and Wander Suero and lefty Parker Mushinski for the final spot.
Athletics: Third baseWhile the battle for the A’s final rotation spot is highly competitive, third base is wide open with no established option. Jordan Diaz, a former top prospect who has had some encouraging moments in the big leagues, is off to a slow start this spring and was sent to the Minors on Sunday. Abraham Toro and Aledmys Díaz are in the mix, but both are better suited for a utility role. That leaves the door open for Darell Hernaiz, Oakland’s No. 5 prospect, who is primarily a shortstop but is getting a strong look at third this spring.
Mariners: Final bullpen spot(s)Leverage relievers Matt Brash and Gregory Santos are continuing to recover from minor injuries and won’t be ready by Opening Day, and the leading newcomer to break camp, Jackson Kowar, just learned that he’ll need Tommy John surgery. Those situations could open the door for other offseason additions such as Carlos Vargas and Cody Bolton to earn an early season opportunity. Other than that, barring a late spring injury, the Mariners have roster clarity everywhere else.
Rangers: Designated hitterMitch Garver was the lone offensive departure from the World Series lineup, and it remains the only real hole the Rangers have when healthy. Prospects Wyatt Langford and Justin Foscue have both impressed in camp, as well as veteran Jared Walsh, who is finally healthy and appears to have returned to form. Injuries to Corey Seager, Nathaniel Lowe and Josh Jung could force Foscue into a starting role in the infield, but DH at-bats are still up for grabs as well.
NL EAST
Braves: No. 5 starterThe Braves could take the safe route by just utilizing Reynoldo López out of the bullpen. But López’s most recent three-inning effort provided a glimpse as to why Atlanta is thinking about having him begin the season in the rotation. López’s primary competition for the fifth spot is Bryce Elder, who fatigued after earning an All-Star selection last year. Elder could easily end up making 20-plus starts for Atlanta this year, but there’s no guarantee he begins the year in the Majors.
Marlins: No. 5 starterBarring any injuries, left-handers Jesús Luzardo and A.J. Puk as well as right-hander Eury Pérez are on track to make the Opening Day rotation, while Edward Cabrera (right shoulder tightness) has downplayed the severity of the injury that popped up before his third Grapefruit League start. With Braxton Garrett (general left shoulder soreness) behind in his throwing program, that leaves Trevor Rogers and Ryan Weathers vying for the final spot. Rogers looked sharp in his first spring outing after being eased back in following an injury-affected 2023, while Weathers has a 0.80 WHIP in four appearances.
Mets: No. 5 starterThe Mets are in need of a rotation member, with ace Kodai Senga set to miss at least all of April due to a shoulder strain. Midway through camp, Tylor Megill sure looks like the pick based upon his strong end to 2023 and his development of a split-fingered fastball; at one point in spring, Megill was even leading the Grapefruit League in strikeouts. But Joey Lucchesi and José Butto still have time to challenge him.
Nationals: Left fieldWith Lane Thomas in right field and Victor Robles returning from injury in center field, the biggest question mark in the Nationals outfield is in left. There are two intriguing lefty-hitting veterans on Minor League deals to watch in the remainder of camp: Jesse Winker, who signed at the start of Spring Training, and Eddie Rosario, who joined the Nats this week. Both players have flexibility to play other roles — Winker at DH and Rosario in center — but the biggest need is in left field while Stone Garrett (broken left leg) continues to rehab.
Phillies: Last two bullpen jobsConnor Brogdon and Dylan Covey entered camp as perceived favorites for the final two jobs in the Phillies’ bullpen, in part because both are out of options so the Phillies could lose one or both of them if neither makes the team. Brogdon has allowed two hits, one run, four walks and struck out one in 2 2/3 innings in his first three appearances, while Covey has allowed four runs (two earned) in two-plus innings. Competing with Brogdon and Covey are Yunior Marte, Luis Ortiz and Spencer Turnbull, who are on the 40-man roster; and Andrew Bellatti, who is not on the 40-man. Turnbull must accept his assignment to Triple-A, if he does not make the Opening Day roster.
NL CENTRAL
Brewers: The rotation after Freddy PeraltaThe Brewers have Peralta locked in as their Opening Day starter, and that’s great. He has aspirations of being a 200-inning ace. But after Peralta? Four question marks. Wade Miley would be the No. 2, but the veteran lefty might not be available Opening Week because of his slow ramp-up this spring, the result of dealing with a sore pitching shoulder at the beginning of camp. As for Nos. 3-5, that’s still TBD. DL Hall looks like the most promising — and electric — arm of the bunch, but this would be his first season starting after his bullpen role with the Orioles. Then you have Colin Rea, Joe Ross, Jakob Junis and Aaron Ashby vying to fill out the back end. Milwaukee’s going to have a lot of innings to eat early on, so any of those guys could draw a starting role.
Cardinals: Middle relieversInjuries to Tommy Edman (wrist surgery) and Lars Nootbaar (fractured ribs) have drained much of the drama from the outfield competitions. Instead, the position battles that remain are in the Cardinals bullpen. Ryan Helsley, Giovanny Gallegos, JoJo Romero, Keynan Middleton and Andrew Kittredge have set spots. Matthew Liberatore and Zack Thompson are battling for a No. 6 starter/long reliever role. Riley O’Brien has opened eyes with his 98 mph fastball and his wicked sweeper. Ryan Fernandez, who has also opened eyes, must remain on the roster as a Rule 5 selection or be returned to the Red Sox. Andre Pallante and John King could be pitching for their MLB lives as Spring Training winds down.
Cubs: No. 5 starterBarring any setbacks, the Cubs know their front three will feature Justin Steele, Kyle Hendricks and their offseason addition, Shota Imanaga, with Jameson Taillon’s Opening Day status in question due to a lower back injury. Chicago is still sorting through how to handle the last slot. New manager Craig Counsell has stressed flexibility with the spot, allowing the Cubs to better build in extra rest for the starters. Three candidates with Minor League options include Javier Assad, Hayden Wesneski and Jordan Wicks. All three could move between Triple-A Iowa and Chicago. A more veteran choice is lefty Drew Smyly, who is versatile enough to slide between the rotation and bullpen.
Pirates: Back end of the rotationMitch Keller, Martín Pérez and Marco Gonzales are going to be the top three in the rotation, but the last two spots have been up for grabs. Derek Shelton confirmed No. 3 prospect Jared Jones is in that mix, and he has wowed this spring. He also does not have any Major League experience. Roansy Contreras has made a good impression internally, and it seems safe to project him as a frontrunner for one of those open jobs. Luis Ortiz and Quinn Priester were rated as Top 100 prospects a year ago. Bailey Falter is also in the mix, but after that, things seem to get more iffy with Josh Flemming, Eric Lauer and Chase Anderson. A younger arm might be a better fit.
Reds: No. 5 starterWith Nick Lodolo (left tibia) not expected to be ready until at least April 9 as he continues his progression to return after making only seven starts in 2023, the Reds have a fifth spot to fill for potentially two turns. All signs point to Frankie Montas, Graham Ashcraft, Hunter Greene and Andrew Abbott being the likely top four. The leading candidates to fill out a rotation without Lodolo are Nick Martinez and Brandon Williamson, but No. 4 prospect Connor Phillips remains in the camp mix.
NL WEST
D-backs: No. 5 starterWith Zac Gallen, Merrill Kelly, Eduardo Rodriguez and Brandon Pfaadt locked in to the first four spots in the rotation, the D-backs entered the spring looking for a No. 5 starter. The two front runners for the spot are left-hander Tommy Henry and right-hander Ryne Nelson with righty Slade Cecconi still in the mix. This is a competition that hasn’t had a lot of separation yet — certainly not between Henry and Nelson — and could go down to the wire.
Dodgers: No. 5 starterWe know that the Dodgers won’t have Clayton Kershaw or Walker Buehler in the rotation to start the season as they both work back from their respective injuries. Emmet Sheehan’s status for the domestic Opening Day on March 28 is also in question, given he hasn’t pitched in a Cactus League game this spring. Because of that, the Dodgers do have to make a decision on who the fifth starter will be to start the season. Right now, it appears Gavin Stone has the leg up, but Kyle Hurt and Ryan Yarbrough have also impressed this spring.
Giants: ShortstopThe Giants were hoping No. 2 prospect Marco Luciano would take the job and run with it this spring, but the 22-year-old rookie has endured a slow offensive start and hasn’t been able to shake off questions about his defense. With non-roster invitee and two-time Gold Glove Award winner Nick Ahmed surging at the plate and on the field, Luciano may no longer be the favorite to serve as the Giants’ Opening Day shortstop this year.
Padres: Center fieldIs Jackson Merrill really the favorite to start for the Padres in center? He’s a 20-year-old shortstop who still hasn’t played a professional game in center field and only began learning the position a few weeks ago. Then again, he’s seemingly passed every test there, and the Padres never landed a replacement for Trent Grisham. Merrill’s primary competitors are Jakob Marsee and José Azocar, players with extensive center-field experience.
Rockies: Fifth outfielderThe Rockies spent much of the offseason searching for an outfielder who can spell Brenton Doyle in center, and signed Bradley Zimmer to a Minor League deal. Zimmer has responded with a .375 batting average and .444 on-base percentage through Sunday. But on Feb. 28, the Rockies claimed Sam Hilliard (who began his career with the Rockies from 2019-23) off waivers from the Orioles. Hilliard, who is out of Minor League options, walked four times in his first five games since joining the Rockies to build a .429 OBP through Sunday. Another interesting situation at the back of the roster: First baseman-corner outfielder Michael Toglia has a 1.015 OPS, and can force some decisions if his performance holds.