1 prospect from each team who can light up the radar gun

Cubs: Luke Little, LHPLittle purportedly hit 105 mph in a video posted on social media during the pandemic, and while that may or may not have been real, he did touch 102 at San Jacinto (Texas) JC in the spring of 2020 before going in the fourth round of that year’s Draft. He has dialed back his fastball a bit to find more strikes yet still works at 94-96 mph and touches 99, and it plays better than its velocity thanks to its carry and the huge extension he creates with his 6-foot-8 frame. He notched 225 strikeouts in 140 1/3 innings while holding opponents to a .178 average in three years in the Minors before making his big league debut last September and fanning 12 of the 30 batters he faced.