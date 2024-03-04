1 prospect to watch from each team during Spring Training

Blue Jays: OF Alan RodenRoden is already an on-base machine, but the Blue Jays’ top outfield prospect is working to add some power to his game, which feels like the final piece of the puzzle here. So far, so good, as Roden ripped a bases-loaded double in his first Spring Training game and homered in the next. He should continue to get plenty of looks, too, as the Blue Jays manage the spring workloads of veterans Kevin Kiermaier and George Springer. He’s not about to win a job out of camp, but Roden is putting himself in position to be one of the most interesting players in the upper Minors of this system with a real chance to make an impact at some point in 2024. — Keegan Matheson