1 (realistic) free-agent target to fit every team

Royals: RHP Michael Lorenzen

Offensive pursuits aside, the Royals would like to add depth to their pitching staff and find a versatile pitcher who can appear in the rotation or bullpen depending on the club’s needs. What better fit, then, than Lorenzen, who did exactly that for the Royals last season after they acquired him from the Rangers a day before the Trade Deadline? Lorenzen made six starts for the Royals before a hamstring injury sidelined him for a bit. In total, Lorenzen, who turns 33 next week, posted a 1.57 ERA across 28 2/3 innings with Kansas City. If Lorenzen’s plan, as detailed in The Athletic (subscription required), to be a two-way player for a contender for half of the season does not work out, the Royals have two open rotation spots heading into Spring Training. Lorenzen would fit well into one of them while increasing the competition for others — and bringing his bullpen experience for versatility. — Anne Rogers