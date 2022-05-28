1 secretly dominant pitcher from all 30 teams

As baseball becomes more specialized, as more young relievers are called up just to blow fastballs past guys and then go home, as strikeouts keep ticking up, you’re going to see more and more of what I like to call Roman Candles: Relievers who come out of nowhere and light up the sky, even though you previously had no idea who they were. Some of them hang on to become Josh Hader. But all are incredible, if even just for a short, glorious period of time.