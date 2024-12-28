1 stat for every team to marvel at from 2024 season

Rockies: Talk about arm strength. There were four outfield assists tracked at 100 mph or higher in 2024, and two of them were from Nolan Jones on back-to-back days. He was the first player with a 100-mph outfield assist in back-to-back games under Statcast, something that no other team had even done from different players, let alone the same, according to MLB’s Jason Bernard. Jones, who has played just 184 games in the outfield, already has five outfield assists of at least 100 mph in his career. That’s tied with Kevin Kiermaier for the most since 2015. Kiermaier played more than 1,000 games in the outfield during that span.