1 thing for each fanbase to be psyched for in September

Athletics: Draft pick positioningNot much has gone right for the A’s this year, and they are poised to end up in the first MLB Draft lottery. But what kind of odds will they have for the No. 1 pick? Believe it or not, the A’s have not had a top-five pick since 1998, when they took Mark Mulder No. 2 overall. And they haven’t had the No. 1 overall pick since the very first Draft in 1965, when they took Rick Monday.