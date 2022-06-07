1 trade chip for each team

Reds: RHP Luis Castillo

Castillo has been a long-rumored trade candidate, and despite general manager Nick Krall saying there were no plans to move him in Spring Training, this could still be the summer when he is finally dealt. Despite playing better the past month, a 3-22 start all but killed Cincinnati’s chances of being a factor for the postseason. The rise of prospects like Hunter Greene, Graham Ashcraft and the currently injured Nick Lodolo to the big leagues and an effort to add arms in the system are signs of potential depth. Since missing the first month with a right shoulder injury, Castillo has been solid in most of his six starts this season and has a 3.55 ERA after his outing vs. the Nationals on Sunday. The right-hander is affordable, making $7.35 million this season, and he has one more year of arbitration eligibility, which means the Reds can ask for the moon and more in return. The club also has starter Tyler Mahle and veteran lefty Mike Minor who could help a team with a stretch-run effort. — Mark Sheldon