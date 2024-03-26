11 great new MiLB caps you’ll see on the field in 2024

The Naturals have a few new caps, including some that pay tribute to the natural beauty of the Ozark Mountains that define the local landscape. Poultry also defines the local landscape — Tyson Foods is based in the Naturals’ home of Springfield — and therefore one cap comes with a celebratory poultry poster boy. Um … naturally … it stands out. There is nothing else quite like the blue and yellow rooster cock-a-doodle-doing amid a bright red backdrop. It needs to be seen — and maybe worn — to be believed.