11 rookies poised to electrify on postseason stage

Rodr?guez is already one of the most electric players in the game. Although the Mariners’ spark plug is currently on the injured list with a back strain, he has 27 home runs and 25 stolen bases, and was the first player in the Majors to reach the 25-25 mark this season. He’s one of the fastest players in MLB, with a 29.7 ft/sec sprint speed and 77 “Bolts” (individual runs in the elite 30-plus ft/sec range). He plays highlight-reel defense in center field, with +6 Outs Above Average.