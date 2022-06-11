15 players emerging as 2nd-year standouts

Andrew Vaughn, OF, White Sox

Starter and early Cy Young candidate Michael Kopech (1.94 ERA) is also deserving of being listed here. But even though he didn’t factor into the rookie voting, Kopech was an important bullpen piece for a division winner last year. Vaughn, meanwhile, struggled last season. Not only did the White Sox carry the third overall pick in the 2019 Draft on Opening Day after just 212 professional at-bats, but they also asked Vaughn to play left field for the first time to account for the absence of Eloy Jimenez. It all proved to be too much too soon for Vaughn, who was below league average at the plate and graded out poorly in the outfield. But while the defense is very much a work in progress, no one ever doubted his hit tool — and this year Vaughn’s plus bat-to-ball skills and power have shone through, with a .291/.346/.482 slash, six homers and nine doubles.