2-for-1: Chourio brothers homer on same day for first time in pro careers

While Jackson has ascended into one of the most electrifying prospects in baseball, Jaison is at the beginning of his journey but is living up to the Chourio name. The Guardians’ No. 5 prospect has a slash line of .325/.491/.600 with a 1.091 OPS and is coming off the best season of his Minor League career.

The brothers, who have a two-year age difference, shared similar hype as international prospects. Jackson was the No. 16 international prospect (2021) and signed for $1.8 million. Jaison placed at No. 20 (2022) and got $1.2 million, landing the highest bonus in Cleveland’s class that year.

On this day, however, It didn’t matter that Jaison was four levels away from Jackson. It didn’t matter that four states separated the two. It didn’t even matter that it may take up to three years for the duo to unite in the Majors.

Baseball still finds ways to give life-lasting memories.