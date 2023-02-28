2 more HRs: What are Quinn’s odds of making Guardians’ roster?

MESA, Ariz. — Let’s get straight to the answer everyone is now wondering about: Yes, there is a realistic scenario where outfielder Roman Quinn can make Cleveland’s Opening Day roster.

We are far from the time in Spring Training when we will know the likelihood of this decision playing out, but it’s certainly not off the table. Quinn was signed as a Minor League free agent in January, and he spent last season split between the Phillies’ and Rays’ organizations.

The enticing qualities of Quinn are his speed and versatility, which would be ideal additions to Cleveland’s bench. He ranks in the 96th percentile in sprint speed, per Statcast, and if bigger bases cause teams to try to steal more, he’d be easy to call on. He also ranks in the 98th percentile in arm strength and has the ability to move all around the outfield, which makes him a reliable fourth outfielder.

What he’s not known for is his power, although that’s what has caused the buzz about him this early in spring. In Monday’s 12-4 victory over the Cubs at Sloan Park, Quinn smacked two homers, bringing his total to three long balls in two games.