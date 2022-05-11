2022 mock draft: Position players pack Top 10

The consensus among clubs is that Georgia high school outfielder Druw Jones is the top talent available, though he doesn’t loom over this Draft like, say, Adley Rutschman in 2019 or Spencer Torkelson in 2020. It’s quite possible that the first four picks could be prep hitters and the top 10 selections could be bats, neither of which has happened since the Draft began in 1965. As of now, I don’t have any members of the injury-riddled college pitching class in the top 14 picks, which would be the longest shutout since 1969.