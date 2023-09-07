’23 draftees off to hot starts — one for each team

Mets: Nolan McLean, TWP (No. 23)New York was clear when it took the former Oklahoma State star in the third round that it planned to let him play two ways to begin his Minor League career. He’s done that so far, showing off loud tools on both sides of the ball. He’s already touched 97.5 mph in his first pitching appearance while mixing in a low-90s slider and a low-80s curveball for Single-A St. Lucie, and his first hit was a 102 mph rocket for a homer in the FCL. McLean still projects best on the bump, but the raw power might earn him a few more at-bats as he climbs toward Queens.