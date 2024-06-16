3 Guardians prospects making noise and moving up

RHP Andrew Walters (Guardians’ No. 24 prospect)Another week, another blurb on Walters. We’ve talked about him all season long, but there are reasons for that. Walters has a chance to make his big league debut this season after being drafted just 11 months ago in Competitive Balance Round B (No. 62 overall). He was a dominant closer at the University of Miami — so much so that the Guardians were comfortable starting him in Double-A Akron to begin his professional career.

In 17 appearances with the RubberDucks, he owned a 1.35 ERA, striking out 38 batters with eight walks in 20 innings. He quickly earned a promotion to Triple-A Columbus, where he faced some adversity for the first time. But after a shaky first outing with the Clippers on May 30, in which he surrendered four runs in one inning, he settled back in and had three consecutive scoreless appearances.

Walters can hit triple digits on the radar gun and he pounds the strike zone. His profile would mix in seamlessly with the dominant bullpen the Guardians have boasted all season long. But can Walters continue to show that he’s ready for the Majors just one year removed from college? This summer will give us that answer.