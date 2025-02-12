3 hot topics for Guardians Spring Training
February 12th, 2025
The offseason speculation is almost over. Soon there will be practices, reps, simulated innings and Cactus League games to finally use as data to support your ongoing theories of who might start where on Opening Day.
Let’s take a look at three Guardians storylines to watch in Spring Training:
1. Will there be enough offense?
The Guardians knew that losing Andrés Giménez wouldn’t shake up their lineup too much, considering he hadn’t been the same hitter he was in 2022 since that All-Star season. But first baseman Josh Naylor, who was traded away after he hit 31 homers last year, might be difficult to replace. This means Cleveland will have to put a lot of faith in an aging Carlos Santana in the cleanup spot.
That’s putting a lot of pressure on someone who is inching closer and closer to his 40th birthday to provide the necessary protection that José Ramírez will need from the three hole. These six weeks in Goodyear, Ariz., won’t tell the whole story, but the Guardians will start to get an idea of whether they have more offensive holes than they realized.
2. Who is starting at second … or right field?
There’s a main position battle and then there’s the subordinate position battle.
Second base will be the main show. The Giménez trade left second base wide open for an up-and-comer like Juan Brito. This is a player the Guardians were willing to trade a former top prospect (Nolan Jones) for a few years ago. But because Giménez was locked in at second, there wasn’t a clear path to the Majors for Brito. Now, that’s changed, and it’s up to Brito to seize the opportunity.
Cleveland doesn’t always like to start the season with prospects in its starting lineup, but if Brito can prove during camp that he’s ready for the challenge, the team seems willing to give him that chance. But if he doesn’t, Gabriel Arias, Tyler Freeman, Daniel Schneemann and Angel Martínez will be competing alongside him.
And then there’s right field. The reason this isn’t the main act is because we already know the Guardians have been fine with the Jhonkensy Noel/Will Brennan platoon in the past. It wasn’t always the best strategy, but it definitely wasn’t the worst. So if there aren’t any clear-cut, elite candidates to change things up, why bother? But there’s a guy by the name of Chase DeLauter who has fans excited. He’ll be a non-roster invitee. After a little more time in Triple-A Columbus (considering he was injured for most of last year), he could be someone who shakes up the outfield configuration.
3. Is there enough starting pitching depth?
Yes, this same problem still exists for Cleveland. The Guardians did trade for starter Luis L. Ortiz, who will be penciled into the rotation. But they’re still relying on Ben Lively, who enjoyed a career year last season, and they are crossing their fingers that Triston McKenzie will snap back into form in ’25. Shane Bieber, recovering from Tommy John surgery, will join the rotation at some point midway through the season. The Guardians have Slade Cecconi, who will probably start the year in the bullpen, and Joey Cantillo as other Major League ready options. Doug Nikhazy isn’t too far behind.
But the same question stands: Is it enough? Are the Guardians one injury away from having to rely heavily on the bullpen yet again?
As always, Spring Training will never tell the whole story. But the more arms who look like they’re in midseason form by the end of camp, the better.