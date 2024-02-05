3 non-roster invitees to watch this spring

LHP Anthony GoseGose is as intriguing of a player as the Guardians are going to evaluate over the next two months. Not only is he 33 years old and attempting to make a second big league career as a flame-throwing hurler after serving as an outfielder for five years in the Majors, he’s now coming off of Tommy John surgery that’s kept him out of play since the middle of the 2022 season. A lefty reliever that can touch 100 mph on the radar gun is tempting for any big league coaching staff, but prior to the injury, Gose still needed to prove he could command the strike zone before he’d become a reliable weapon. He’ll need some time to get back into the swing of things in ’24, but it’ll be good for the Guardians to get an idea of where he’s at during their six-week stay in Goodyear.