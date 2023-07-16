3 questions with Bieber landing on IL

If the Guardians need another starter, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Hunter Gaddis back in the big leagues, even though he hasn’t gone five or more innings since May 22. If Bieber is down for a while, it’ll be hard for Cal Quantrill to try to pace himself to get back from his right shoulder inflammation. He’s started throwing bullpen sessions already and will be anxious to get back to help his team. But the Guardians are trying to make sure they don’t rush him back again.