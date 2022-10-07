3 reasons the Wild Card Series favors Cleveland

3. A recent visitThe team had a chance to preview what a series could be like against the Rays last week before knowing they’d be going head to head, as Tampa Bay visited Progressive Field for a three-game set. At the time, Cleveland had already clinched a postseason berth and the Rays were still fighting for their spot. It’s not completely fair to make a prediction of what a Wild Card Series could look like based on that series because the lineups would’ve been a little different from usual, but the Guardians were still able to take two of three contests.