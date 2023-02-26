3 things to watch in Cactus League play

From there, the Guardians need to start getting an idea of their starting pitching depth. Cody Morris is still dealing with an aggravated lat muscle that he’s battled the last few years, but his stuff — in a limited sample size — last year could be enticing to put him at the top of the pecking order if he can get healthy. Logan Allen has established himself as an arm to keep a close eye on. Xzavion Curry, Hunter Gaddis and Konnor Pilkington all have Major League experience and could be used if the Guardians need more starters throughout the year. The team will need to get an idea of whether Joey Cantillo will be a better weapon out of the ‘pen or in the rotation.