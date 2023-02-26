3 things to watch in Cactus League play
February 25th, 2023
GOODYEAR, Ariz. — Assuming the Guardians don’t run into any injuries over the next four and a half weeks, they shouldn’t have too many tough decisions to make when it comes to their Opening Day roster. The rotation appears to be set with the same five hurlers as last season, and each position seems to have a clear starter. But that doesn’t mean there aren’t questions to answer throughout Cactus League play.
Following the Guardians’ 4-3 loss to the Reds in the opener, here are three things to keep an eye on:
1. Trying new positionsWhen it’s this early in camp, there’s no way to predict whether the Guardians will have enough space on the 26-man roster to carry both Tyler Freeman and Gabriel Arias as utility guys. At least one will make the team, and defensive versatility will certainly help that person’s case.
Freeman has played second, third and shortstop. After Arias made a transition to first base late last year, he has all infield spots on his resume. Now, Guardians manager Terry Francona checked with them to see if they’d be willing to try the outfield this spring. Neither of them hesitated.
“What we tried to explain to them both,” Francona said, “especially with young guys, what we don’t want to have happen is we get to the end of Spring Training and a guy’s having a really good camp but you’re like, ‘[Dang], he doesn’t play this position.’ You’re pigeonholing guys. And then if guys are on the team and they’re young and they never play, that’s not good either. So, the more they can do, it just works better for everybody.”
If one — or both — of them handles this type of transition well, it could lead to an Opening Day roster spot. But this will be a new experience for the pair of infielders, and some growing pains, especially in exhibition games, are expected.
2. Who’s backing up Zunino? Get ready to see a bunch of catchers over the next month as the Guardians narrow down their options for Mike Zunino‘s backup. We know the goal is for Bo Naylor to start the year in Triple-A. He’ll also be limited in his time with the Guardians in Cactus League play due to joining Team Canada for the World Baseball Classic.
Earlier in camp, we took a look at each of Cleveland’s options. Cam Gallagher and Meibrys Viloria have Major League experience and could be a temporary bridge to Naylor once he’s ready for the big leagues. David Fry‘s defensive versatility could be intriguing (he’s expected to play first and third this spring, as well). But with so many players vying for one spot, their spring campaigns will likely play large roles in who wins the backup job.
3. So many armsEven though the rotation is essentially set, there are so many arms to watch.
Let’s assume the same relievers who filled the ‘pen last year are back again for ’23: Emmanuel Clase, James Karinchak, Sam Hentges, Nick Sandlin, Trevor Stephan, Eli Morgan and Enyel De Los Santos. That leaves one open spot. Non-roster invitees like Michael Kelly or Phillip Diehl could try to make a case. Maybe prospects like Nick Mikolajchak or Cade Smith stand out. The guys added to the 40-man roster like Tim Herrin or Jason Bilous may be the best options.
From there, the Guardians need to start getting an idea of their starting pitching depth. Cody Morris is still dealing with an aggravated lat muscle that he’s battled the last few years, but his stuff — in a limited sample size — last year could be enticing to put him at the top of the pecking order if he can get healthy. Logan Allen has established himself as an arm to keep a close eye on. Xzavion Curry, Hunter Gaddis and Konnor Pilkington all have Major League experience and could be used if the Guardians need more starters throughout the year. The team will need to get an idea of whether Joey Cantillo will be a better weapon out of the ‘pen or in the rotation.
Who could be the next man up? Who will start the year in Double-A and who will go to Triple-A?
Maybe most of the roster is figured out already, but there are still plenty of questions to answer over the next few weeks.