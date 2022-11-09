3 ways Guardians could fill their catcher need for 2023

Naylor could be everything the Guardians want and need: A sound defensive catcher with a threatening bat. He had a limited taste of the Majors this season, getting in five regular-season games, and was carried on the postseason rosters. But it’s unlikely that the team would name him the starting catcher at the beginning of the 2023 season. Naylor may need a little more time in the Minors and could use a veteran presence in the Majors to help him make the transition to starting big league catcher (Hedges would be an ideal candidate to bridge that gap).