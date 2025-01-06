4 reasons why CC Sabathia should be a Hall of Famer

Sabathia was also among the top five in Cy Young Award voting five times during this period, including when he won it in 2007. He is one of 23 pitchers to have at least that many top-five finishes. Five of those pitchers are still active (Kershaw, Verlander, Max Scherzer, Gerrit Cole and Chris Sale). Of the 17 others who have been considered on the BBWAA ballot, 14 are in Cooperstown.