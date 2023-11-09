40-man deadline: Which prospects are getting roster spots?
4:02 PM UTC
The clock is ticking.
All 30 Major League teams have decisions to make ahead of Tuesday’s 6 p.m. ET deadline to set 40-man rosters. Eligible players who are not added to their respective organization’s roster by then can be selected by another organization in the Rule 5 Draft, which is set for Wednesday, Dec. 6, in Nashville.
Players first signed at age 18 or younger must be added to 40-man rosters within five seasons or they become eligible to be drafted by other organizations through the Rule 5 process. Players signed at 19 years or older have to be protected within four seasons. Clubs pay $100,000 to select a player in the Major League phase of the Rule 5 Draft. If that player doesn’t stay on the 26-man roster for the full season, he must be offered back to his former team for $50,000.