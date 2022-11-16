40-man deadline: Which prospects got roster spots?
4:54 AM UTC
It was decision time for Major League front offices on Tuesday.
All 30 teams had until 6 p.m. ET to make decisions about their 40-man rosters. Some prospects earned a coveted spot, some did not and thus became eligible to be picked up by another team in the Rule 5 Draft, which will take place at the Winter Meetings in San Diego on Wednesday, Dec. 7.
Players first signed at age 18 or younger must be added to 40-man rosters within five seasons or they become eligible to be drafted by other organizations through the Rule 5 process. Players signed at 19 years or older have to be protected within four seasons. Clubs pay $100,000 to select a player in the Major League phase of the Rule 5 Draft. If that player doesn’t stay on the 25-man roster for the full season, he must be offered back to his former team for $50,000.
For this year, that means an international or high school Draft pick signed in 2018 had to be protected. A college player taken in the 2019 Draft was in the same position.
There were 15 players on MLB Pipeline’s Top 100 Prospects list who needed to be protected or become exposed to the Rule 5 Draft.
+ Grayson Rodriguez, RHP, O’s (MLB No. 4)+ Diego Cartaya, C, Dodgers (No. 8)+ Elly De La Cruz, INF, Reds (No. 14)+ Marco Luciano, SS, Giants (No. 16)+ Noelvi Marte, SS, Reds (No. 17)+ Taj Bradley, RHP, Rays (No. 20)+ Curtis Mead, 3B, Rays (No. 35)+ Michael Busch, 2B, Dodgers (No. 42)+ Brennen Davis, OF, Cubs (No. 48)+ Owen White, RHP, Rangers (No. 59)+ Andy Pages, OF, Dodgers (No. 66)+ Orelvis Martinez, SS, Blue Jays (No. 70)+ Kevin Alcantara, OF, Cubs (No. 86)+ Ceddanne Rafaela, SS, Red Sox (No. 96)+ Endy Rodriguez, C, Pirates (No. 97)
Over the past eight seasons, all 88 Top 100 prospects who were eligible got roster spots:
This year, with 73 of 177 prospects ranked on organizational Top 30 lists added to 40-man rosters, the percentage dipped to 41.2 percent, the lowest mark in the past eight years.
2022: 73 of 177 (41.2 percent)2021: 80 of 169 (47.3 percent)2020: 86 of 174 (49.4 percent)2019: 87 of 149 (58.3 percent)2018: 71 of 149 (47.6 percent)2017: 85 of 153 (55.6 percent)2016: 84 of 144 (58.0 percent)2015: 75 of 156 (48.0 percent)
Below is a list of all 30 teams’ Top 30 prospects who needed to be protected to avoid being exposed to the Rule 5 Draft.
Arizona Diamondbacks+ Dominic Fletcher, OF (No. 13)+ Blaze Alexander, SS (No. 14)Wilderd Patino, OF (No. 16)+ Jorge Barrosa, OF (No. 18)Dominic Canzone, OF (No. 19)Carlos Vargas, RHP (No. 24)Conor Grammes, RHP (No. 28)+ Justin Martinez, RHP (No. 30)More >>
Atlanta Braves+ Braden Shewmake, SS (No. 5)Victor Vodnik, RHP (No. 9)+ Darius Vines, RHP (No. 15)Brandol Mezquita, OF (No. 20)Indigo Diaz, RHP (No. 28)Tanner Gordon, RHP (No. 30)
Non-Top 30 prospects added:Roddery Munoz, RHPMore >>
Baltimore Orioles+ Grayson Rodriguez, RHP (No. 2/MLB No. 4)+ Seth Johnson, RHP (No. 10)+ Joey Ortiz, SS (No. 17)+ Drew Rom, LHP (No. 19)
Non-Top 30 prospects added:Noah Denoyer, RHPMore >>
Boston Red Sox+ Ceddanne Rafaela, SS (No. 3/MLB No. 96)+ Brandon Walter, LHP (No. 7)+ Chris Murphy, RHP (No. 11)Eddinson Paulino, SS (No. 13)Wikelman Gonzalez, RHP (No. 14)Thad Ward, RHP (No. 15)Brainer Bonaci, SS (No. 16)+ Enmanuel Valdez, 2B (No. 18)Christian Koss, 3B (No. 20)+ Wilyer Abreu, OF (No. 23)
Non-Top 30 prospects added:David Hamilton, INFMore >>
Chicago Cubs+ Brennen Davis, OF (No. 2/MLB No. 48)+ Kevin Alcantara, OF (No. 3/MLB No. 86)+ Ben Brown, RHP (No. 7)Yohendrick Pinango, OF (No. 18)Chase Strumpf, 2B (No. 25)Luis Devers, RHP (No. 26)+ Ryan Jensen, RHP (No. 28)Kohl Franklin, RHP (No. 29)More >>
Chicago White Sox+ Bryan Ramos, 3B (No. 5)+ Jose Rodriguez, SS (No. 7)Luis Mieses, OF (No. 21)Yolbert Sanchez, SS (No. 26)More >>
Cincinnati Reds+ Elly De La Cruz, INF (No. 1/MLB No. 14)+ Noelvi Marte, SS (No. 2/MLB No. 17)+ Brandon Williamson, LHP (No. 6)+ Levi Stroudt, RHP (No. 24)Ivan Johnson, 2B (No. 28)
Non-To 30 prospects added:Ricky Karcher, RHPLyon Richardson, RHPMore >>
Cleveland Guardians+ Angel Martinez, SS (No. 11)+ Joey Cantillo, LHP (No. 23)
Non-Top 30 prospects added:Juan Brito, SSTim Herrin, LHPMore >>
Colorado Rockies+ Warming Bernabel, 3B (No. 8)Grant Lavigne, 1B (No. 13)Juan Guerrero, OF (No. 17)+ Brenton Doyle, OF (No. 21)Aaron Schunk, 3B (No. 26)+ Julio Carreras, SS (No. 28)
Non-Top 30 prospects added:Blair Calo, RHPRiley Pint, RHPMore >>
Detroit TigersReese Olson, RHP (No. 9)Wenceel Perez, SS (No. 14)Austin Bergner, RHP (No. 15)Parker Meadows, OF (No. 16)Andre Lipcius, 3B (No. 22)Elvis Alvarado, RHP (No. 26)Jose De La Cruz, OF (No. 27)More >>
Houston AstrosJayden Murray, RHP (No. 12)Cristian Gonzalez, SS (No. 17)Corey Julks, OF (No. 30)
Non-Top 30 prospects added: J.P. France, RHP
Kansas City RoyalsT.J. Sikkema, LHP (No. 16)+ Alec Marsh, RHP (No. 19)+ Diego Hernandez, OF (No. 20)+ Samad Taylor, 2B (No. 25)
Non-Top 30 prospects added:Freddy Fermin, CMore >>
Los Angeles AngelsJeremiah Jackson, SS (No. 13)Jordyn Adams, OF (No. 21)
Non-Top 30 prospects added:Kolton Ingram, LHPJos? Soriano, RHPMore >>
Los Angeles Dodgers+ Diego Cartaya, C (No. 1/MLB No. 8)+ Michael Busch, 2B (No. 4/MLB No. 42)+ Andy Pages, OF (No. 5/MLB No. 66)Jose Ramos, OF (No. 8)Carlos Duran, RHP (No. 19)Ryan Ward, OF (No. 30)
Non-Top 30 prospects added:Jonny DeLuca, OFMore >>
Miami MarlinsXavier Edwards, SS (No. 16)Troy Johnston, OF (No. 20)Griffin Conine, OF (No 24)M.D. Johnson, RHP (No. 26)+ Josh Simpson, LHP (No. 28)
Non-Top 30 prospects added:George Soriano, RHPEli Villalobos, RHPSean Reynolds, RHPMore >>
Milwaukee Brewers+ Brice Turang, SS (No. 4)Felix Valerio, SS (No. 14)Eduardo Garcia, SS (No. 21)+ Abner Uribe, RHP (No. 26)Cam Robinson, RHP (No. 27)Carlos Rodriguez, OF (No. 28)Victor Castaneda, RHP (No. 30)
Non-Top 30 prospects added:Cam Robinson, RHPJon Singleton, 1BMore >>
Minnesota TwinsMisael Urbina, OF (No. 8)+ Matt Canterino, RHP (No. 9)+ Edouard Julien, 2B (No. 14)Steven Cruz, RHP (No. 28)
Non-Top 30 prospects added:Brent Headrick, LHPCasey Legumina, RHPMore >>
New York MetsJunior Santos, RHP (No. 16)Jordany Ventura, RHP (No. 20)Stanley Consuegra, OF (No. 23)Javier Atencio, LHP (No. 29)More >>
New York Yankees+ Randy Vasquez, RHP (No. 14)Antonio Gomez, C (No. 16)Josh Breaux, C (No. 20)+ Jhony Brito, RHP (No. 22)Alexander Vargas, SS (No. 25)Brandon Lockridge, OF (No. 26)Edgar Barclay, LHP (No. 27)Juan Carela, RHP (No. 28)
Non-Top 30 prospects added:Matt Krook, LHPMore >>
Oakland Athletics+ Lawrence Butler, OF (No. 14)Euribiel Angeles, SS (No. 17)Logan Davidson, SS (No. 19)Brayan Buelvas, OF (No. 21)Colin Peluse, RHP (No. 24)Jorge Juan, RHP (No. 30)
Non-Top 30 prospects added: Hogan Harris, LHP
Philadelphia Phillies+ Johan Rojas, OF (No. 5)Erik Miller, LHP (No. 7)McKinley Moore, RHP (No. 24)Alexeis Azuaje, INF (No. 27)More >>
Pittsburgh Pirates+ Endy Rodriguez, C (No. 6/MLB No. 97)+ Mike Burrows, RHP (No. 8)Malcom Nunez, 1B (No. 12)Matt Fraizer, OF (No. 16)Maikel Escotto, SS (No. 21)Matt Gorski, OF (No. 22)Dariel Lopez, SS (No. 23)+ Jared Triolo, 3B (No. 24)Rodolfo Nolasco, OF (No. 28)Tahnaj Thomas, RHP (No. 29)
Non-Top 30 prospects added:Colin Selby, RHPMore >>
San Diego PadresKorry Howell, OF (No. 9)Jairo Iriarte, RHP (No. 10)Noel Vela, LHP (No. 11)Tirso Ornelas, OF (No. 18)Nerwilian Cedeno, 3B (No. 26)Brandon Valenzuela, C (No. 27)Moises Lugo, RHP (No. 28)Matthew Waldron, RHP (No. 30)
Non-Top 30 prospects added:Tom Cosgrove, LHPMore >>
San Francisco Giants+ Marco Luciano, SS (No. 1/MLB No. 16)+ Luis Matos, OF (No. 3)Jairo Pomares, OF (No. 14)Hunter Bishop, OF (No. 22)Will Wilson, SS (No. 25)
Non-Top 30 prospects added:Tristan Beck, RHPJose Cruz, RHPKeaton Winn, RHPBrett Wisely, 2BMore >>
Seattle Mariners+ Jonatan Clase, OF (No. 13)+ Prelander Berroa, RHP (No. 16)Milkar Perez, 3B (No. 19)Robert Perez Jr., OF (No. 21)+ Cade Marlowe, OF (No. 22)Travis Kuhn, RHP (No. 28)
Non-Top 30 prospects added:Isaiah Campbell, RHPMore >>
St. Louis CardinalsInohan Paniagua, RHP (No. 13)Dionys Rodriguez, RHP (No. 19)+ Connor Thomas, LHP (No. 24)+ Moises G?mez, OF (No. 30)More >>
Tampa Bay Rays+ Taj Bradley, RHP (No. 1/MLB No. 20)+ Curtis Mead, 3B (No. 2/MLB No. 35)+ Osleivis Basabe, SS (No. 13)+ Greg Jones, SS (No. 16)Heriberto Hernandez, OF (No. 17)Kameron Misner, OF (No. 20)Austin Shenton, 3B (No. 23)
Non-Top 30 prospects added:Colby White, RHPMore >>
Texas Rangers+ Owen White, RHP (No. 4/MLB No. 59)+ Luisangel Acu?a, SS (No. 7)+ Dustin Harris, OF/1B (No. 9)+ Cole Winn, RHP (No. 10)Antoine Kelly, LHP (No. 13)+ Jonathan Ornelas, SS (No. 21)Avery Weems, LHP (No. 23)+ Zak Kent, RHP (No. 25)Mason Englert, RHP (No. 29)More >>
Toronto Blue Jays+ Orelvis Martinez, SS (No. 2/MLB No. 70)+ Yosver Zulueta, RHP (No. 5)Gabriel Martinez, OF (No. 8)+ Spencer Horwitz, 1B (No. 12)+ Addison Barger, SS (No. 13)Alex De Jesus, 3B (No. 15)Tanner Morris, SS (No. 18)Adrian Hernandez, RHP (No. 23)Alejandro Melean, RHP (No. 30)
Non-Top 30 prospects added:Nathan Lukes, OFMore >>
Washington Nationals+ Jeremy De La Rosa, OF (No. 10)+ Jackson Rutledge, RHP (No. 12)Aldo Ramirez, RHP (No. 18)+ Jose Ferrer, LHP (No. 23)+ Matt Cronin, LHP (No. 25)Drew Millas, C (No. 30)
Non-Top 30 prospects added:Jake Alu, INFJake Irvin, RHPMore >>
+ indicates player has been added to the 40-man roster