LHP Will Dion: Dion is a little farther away from his Major League debut, but he still turned some heads in 2022. His 2.26 ERA with 142 strikeouts in 115 1/3 innings in Single-A Lynchburg prompted a promotion to Lake County at the end of the season. In his two starts there, he gave up one run in 12 2/3 frames (0.71 ERA). If anything, this proves that the Guardians, once again, have a deep line of starting pitchers throughout their system.