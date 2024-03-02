5 Guardians prospects to watch in the final weeks of spring

Spring stats hardly mean anything when coaches and managers are evaluating a player, but Rocchio still has gone just 1-for-7 in his first three games after an impressive campaign in Venezuela over the winter. The Guardians talked to the shortstop about making routine plays consistently last season, and he has had one hiccup in the field thus far, but it’s nothing that would take him out of the competition. If Rocchio can prove he’s the better option over Arias in these final weeks, he could be the starting shortstop on Opening Day.