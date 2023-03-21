5 Guardians who have stood out this spring

Micah PriesPries may have made the biggest impression of anyone in Guardians camp this spring. The first baseman/outfielder isn’t on MLB Pipeline’s Top 30 prospects list for Cleveland. He knows the outside attention largely goes to other young players in the system. So when he came into camp this year, Pries told Francona he knew he was flying under the radar. Francona stopped him in his tracks and reassured him that within their organization, he’s valued equally to every other prospect in the system. Clearly, there are plenty of reasons why.