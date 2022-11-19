5 pressing Q’s for Guardians this offseason

1. Who will be the Opening Day catcher? This will be priority No. 1 for the Guardians this offseason. Antonetti explained at the General Managers Meetings earlier this month that the team has already had conversations with this past year’s backstop Austin Hedges, who is now a free agent. However, it certainly wouldn’t hurt for the Guardians to acquire a catcher who can be more of an offensive threat than Hedges was in 2022. Cleveland values defensive catchers, which is why Sean Murphy may be a good fit. He won a Gold Glove in 2021 with outstanding defensive metrics and turned in an 18-homer season this past year with Oakland.