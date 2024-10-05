5 runs, no outs: Guardians pounce on Tigers in ALDS opener

The Guardians unleashed an explosive first inning, scoring five runs before even recording an out en route to a 7-0 win in Game 1 of the American League Division Series on Saturday afternoon at Progressive Field. After two scrappy runs, Cleveland’s Trade Deadline acquisition Lane Thomas sent a monster three-run shot into the bleachers to make the Guardians the first AL team to score five runs before recording an out in a playoff game. The only other team to do it was the D-backs last year against the Dodgers during an 11-2 win in Game 1 of the NLDS, which Arizona went on to sweep in three games.