5 things to watch in September for Guardians

So, are any of the five recent veteran additions going to be around in 2024? All but Laureano (on whom the Guards have two years of arbitration control, should they choose) are free agents at year’s end. Laureano’s right-handed bat and strong glove could be a nice complement for a needy outfield going forward, while Calhoun provided surprisingly instant offense after his arrival in the wake of the Josh Naylor injury. It’s too soon to tell how the working relationship with the three new arms will go, but there’s a lot of familiarity with Giolito and L?pez from their White Sox days.