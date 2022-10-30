6 key takeaways from Cleveland’s ’22 season

Best development: Steven KwanThis section really doesn’t need an explanation. Steven Kwan was everything the Guardians could’ve asked for this year and more. Not only did he steal the show with his patience at the plate and gritty approach to the game in the first few weeks of the season, he proved he belonged in the Majors after figuring out how to bounce back from a couple of weeks of struggling in May and continued to get even better as the season went along, both offensively and defensively. And the Guardians know that growth is far from ending.